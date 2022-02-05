Pune Slab Collapse: Four Accused Remanded to Police Custody Till Feb 15

A local court here on Saturday remanded to police custody four persons arrested in connection with the slab collapse at a construction site in Pune, in which five labourers were killed. Five labourers from Bihar were killed and as many injured after a net of steel bars meant for building a slab at the basement level collapsed at a construction site in Yerwada late on Thursday night. The project manager and three other employees of the contractor firm were arrested and an inquiry was instituted into the incident. The four accused were produced before the court on Saturday. They have been remanded to police custody till February 15, deputy commissioner of police Rohidas Pawar said.

The remand was sought, as the police wanted to probe the incident and verify the responsibilities of the persons involved. An offence was registered against the staff under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 336 (rash and negligent act endangering life) of the IPC on Friday evening.

“A committee has been formed under the supervision of the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) has also been roped in to find faults, if any, in the construction. Based on the report, action will be taken," a top official from the Pune Municipal Corporation had said.

