Pune Student Expelled for Indiscipline Will Return to College After He Clears 'Psychological' Test
The student was expelled from DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune after he reportedly destroyed hostel property and misbehaved with the college staff.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Declared mentally fit by a team of doctors, a Pune student will go back to his college for completing his graduation. The Supreme Court has suspended the orders of the college administration, which had expelled him for unruly conduct in June 2017.
A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde directed the university to permit the youngster to attend classes in his college in Pune.
The top court has also put in abeyance an order of the Bombay High Court, which had accepted the views of the university that the boy deserved the punishment for his gross acts of indiscipline.
The Bench, in according relief to the boy, relied upon a report submitted by experts from AIIMS, which maintained that the young student can be “safely” allowed to attend classes.
"We have heard the matter and perused the report from the Psychiatric Department of the AIIMS, New Delhi. The report specifically states that there is no psychiatric illness and the patient can attend classes in the college. We, accordingly, permit the patient to attend classes in respondent college till the conclusion of the examination of the 6th Semester," ordered the Bench.
At the same time, the court made it clear that for any future act of indiscipline, the administration has the liberty to take action against him.
Around two months ago, the court had constituted a team of doctors from AIIMS to ascertain if he misbehaved due to his “psychological condition”.
The student was expelled from DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune after the college’s management board accepted the recommendation made by the inquiry panel. He had reportedly created ruckus and destroyed hostel properties apart from misbehaving with the college staff, following which the expulsion was effected from June 29, 2017.
During the inquiry, the boy claimed that he was ragged by seniors in the premises and it prompted him to act in retaliation. But the panel found no proof of ragging.
When the boy failed to get any relief from the high court, he moved the Supreme Court.
Observing that the boy’s future is at stake, the top court accepted his submissions regarding examination of his mental health to determine not just his culpability in the offending act of indiscipline, but to also verify if he is fit enough to attend the college again.
