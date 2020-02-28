Pune Teacher Makes Indecent Gestures, Molests Principal After Being Admonished
The school's principal saw students of a class playing and asked the teacher there to conduct sessions in the morning and allow them to play in the afternoon. The teacher got angry, abused the principal, made indecent gestures and molested her.
Image for representation.
Pune: A teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting the principal of his school in Hadapsar area of Pune, police said on Friday.
The incident happened on Wednesday and the accused is at large and efforts were on to nab him, an official said.
"At 11am on Wednesday, the school's principal saw students of a class playing and asked the teacher there to conduct sessions in the morning and allow them to play in the afternoon. The teacher got angry, abused the principal, made indecent gestures and molested her," he said.
