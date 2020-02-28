Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pune Teacher Makes Indecent Gestures, Molests Principal After Being Admonished

The school's principal saw students of a class playing and asked the teacher there to conduct sessions in the morning and allow them to play in the afternoon. The teacher got angry, abused the principal, made indecent gestures and molested her.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pune Teacher Makes Indecent Gestures, Molests Principal After Being Admonished
Image for representation.

Pune: A teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting the principal of his school in Hadapsar area of Pune, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday and the accused is at large and efforts were on to nab him, an official said.

"At 11am on Wednesday, the school's principal saw students of a class playing and asked the teacher there to conduct sessions in the morning and allow them to play in the afternoon. The teacher got angry, abused the principal, made indecent gestures and molested her," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram