Pune to Aurangabad, Maharashtra Cities Under Partial or Complete Covid Lockdown: Key Points

A number of cities and districts came under partial to near-total restrictions in Maharashtra on Friday as Covid-19 cases continued to zoom up in the state. The Centre had announced on Thursday that 8 out of 10 worst-hit Covid-19 districts in India are in Maharashtra, adding to the state’s concerns.

Maharashtra reported 15,817 fresh cases on Friday, registering the state’s highest single-day tally this year. The state has further recorded 56 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest updates on the lockdown and restrictions imposed in Maharashtra:

– In the country’s worst-hit district, Pune, the administration has shut down all educational institutions till March 31.

– Besides, all hotels and restaurants will close by 10 pm and home deliveries will be wrapped up by 11 pm and other night-time restrictions shall be severely imposed.

– Though there are no immediate plans for such restrictions or lockdown in Mumbai, the state government will review the situation over the next couple of days before deciding on further curbs in the financial capital of India.

– As the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rises again, several colleges and universities in Mumbai remain closed. Resuming physical education classes for students, according to officials, is risky and could lead to a rise in Covid-19 incidents.

– The BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that through cases are rising in Mumbai – 1000-plus since the past four days, the situation is under control.

– “Nearly 90 per cent of the cases are reported from buildings and highrises…We are taking appropriate measures. Lockdown is not on the agenda, but we must follow the three-pronged strategy of wearing masks, washing/sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing,” he said.

– The administration in Aurangabad has imposed a complete lockdown in the district on weekends due to soaring COVID-19 cases. Till Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad is 57,755 including 5,569 active cases.

– At a review meeting headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, it was decided that only 50 people will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals, political, religious or other social events while public gardens and parks and clubs will be closed to break the virus chain.

– Schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra were ordered to remain closed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in February. Yavatmal district had also ordered a lockdown and shut schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes till 28 February.

– Thane Municipal Corporation placed a lockdown on 16 hotspot areas on Tuesday, which will last until March 31.

– A night curfew was imposed on Panvel on Thursday. “Taking into account the possibility of Covid cases rising in Panvel, I have decided to impose a night curfew from March 12 to March 22 between 11 pm and 5 am in PCMC jurisdiction. Essential items like milk, vegetable, fruits, newspapers and establishments and persons and their vehicles providing essential services will be exempted from the travel ban. All educational institutions, primary and secondary schools (except standard 10 and 12 classes and their private classes) too will be shut from March 12 to March 22,” said Anil Deshmukh, reported the Hindustan Times.

– Recently, lockdowns were imposed in Nagpur City and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra.

– The Times of India had reported on March 5 that District collector Suraj Mandhare had ordered the closure of all private English-medium and international schools on the outskirts of Nashik city. “Many students and teachers, who reside in the city, travel to these schools every day. As the children have to take mass transport to go to their schools, they are more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. Therefore, we have decided to close the schools till March 15,” TOI had quoted Mandhare as saying.