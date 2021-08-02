Pune Traders Urge Maharashtra Govt To Relax Covid-19 Restrictions

The apex trader’s body in Pune has demanded the government of Maharashtra to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the city. If the government fails to meet the demand of the shopkeepers then they will be forced to violate the rules, threatened the organization.

The Pune Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that they will be holding a bell-ringing agitation at 12 noon on Tuesday as the government has not given attention to their demands. Traders are all set to organise a protest on Tuesday and from Wednesday, they will open shops till 7 pm, informed Fatehchand Ranka, the president of the Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP).

In Pune district the shops are allowed to open till 4 pm.

“Even if the traders are arrested for violating the Covid-19 rules, we will not back down," Ranka warned. The federation has taken a stand that the government should allow the shops to remain open till 7 pm, otherwise they will keep it open till that time.

“On Tuesday (3 August), all the traders in markets across Pune city will participate in ‘Ghantanaad aandolan’ outside their shops between 12 pm to 12:15 pm. If at all no decision is taken till Tuesday evening then we will forcefully keep our shops open till 7 pm from Wednesday onwards," he further added.

The federation questioned the modus operandi of the Covid-19 task force of the state government and alleged that they were only trying to intimidate the traders. He went on to ask the reasoning behind not easing the restrictions despite the declining number of Covid-19 cases in Pune.

The traders’ body also informed that the businessmen are not able to reimburse their staff as the shops have been closed for a prolonged period. Ranka said that if the restrictions are eased, the traders would vaccinate all their employees and hence, the government should give them the liberty to purchase the vaccines.

