Pune University Replaces Mumbai University as Maharashtra’s Largest Varsity
Savitribai Phule Pune University, formerly known as University of Pune, was established in 1949. Named after Savitribai Phule, the university houses 43 academic departments. Phule was an educationalist, poet and social reformer.
Mumbai University, Mumbai, India. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)
Pune University (PU) has surpassed Mumbai University (MU) on academic quality, research output and overall excellence. Besides, it has emerged as Maharashtra’s major varsity with largest cohort of affiliated colleges.
Expressing proud, PU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said that the varsity under every parameter in terms of quality mandates is way ahead than its competitors, reported The Times of India.
He added the PU faces some hurdles due to its size but they have put in place some measures to overcome them. Karmalkar also said that they are also encouraging the autonomy.
Started with 18 colleges, the PU has 890 colleges, apart from 70 research institutes. The MU, on the other hand, has 823 colleges affiliated to it.
The PU has initially jurisdiction over extending over 12 districts of western Maharashtra. However, its district spread was reduced to three as other universities sprang up in the region.
The PU, which occupies an area of about 411 acres, attracts many foreign students due to its excellent facilities.
The MU, formerly known as University of Bombay, was established in 1857. It has two campuses across Mumbai and two outside Mumbai.
One of the earliest state universities in India, the MU offers bachelors, masters and Doctoral courses.
