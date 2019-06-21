Pune University Result 2019: Savitribai Phule University Release Entrance Test Mark Sheets at unipune.ac.in
The Pune University Result 2019 was uploaded on the varsity’s official homepage at unipune.ac.in and can be checked either by course or user name or application number wise.
Pune University Result 2019 | The Savitribai Phule Pune University which was formerly known as Pune University had declared the result of several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The Pune University Result 2019 was uploaded on the varsity’s official homepage unipune.ac.in and can be checked either by course or user name or application number wise.
Candidates can access the marksheet or their SPPU 2019 Result through this official URL. According to the information available on the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s website, the declared SPPU Result 2019 is just an OEE 2019 result sheet or scorecard. The Merit List will be declared in coming days. As the Online Entrance Test 2019 (OEE) of Savitribai Phule Pune University is available for download, all candidates can access it by following the below listed steps-
Pune University Result 2019: Steps to download OEE Result Sheet
Step 1- Visit the official website of Savitribai Phule Pune University unipune.ac.in
Step 2- On the side bar, under news/announcement section, you will get a link reading OEE Result 2019
Step 3- click on it and you will be redirected on SPPU Result 2019 new window
Step 4- Select course/user name/application number mode for checking Pune University 2019 Result
Step 5- The mark sheet of Pune University Result 2019 for selected course will appear on the screen
Step 6- Take a print out of Pune University Result 2019 or SPPU Result 2019 if needed
The declared mark sheet of Pune University Result 2019 is provisional in nature and final scores are valid for allotted rank in the overall merit list.
