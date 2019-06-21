Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pune University Result 2019: Savitribai Phule University Release Entrance Test Mark Sheets at unipune.ac.in

The Pune University Result 2019 was uploaded on the varsity’s official homepage at unipune.ac.in and can be checked either by course or user name or application number wise.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:June 21, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pune University Result 2019: Savitribai Phule University Release Entrance Test Mark Sheets at unipune.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Pune University Result 2019 | The Savitribai Phule Pune University which was formerly known as Pune University had declared the result of several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The Pune University Result 2019 was uploaded on the varsity’s official homepage unipune.ac.in and can be checked either by course or user name or application number wise.

Candidates can access the marksheet or their SPPU 2019 Result through this official URL. According to the information available on the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s website, the declared SPPU Result 2019 is just an OEE 2019 result sheet or scorecard. The Merit List will be declared in coming days. As the Online Entrance Test 2019 (OEE) of Savitribai Phule Pune University is available for download, all candidates can access it by following the below listed steps-

Pune University Result 2019: Steps to download OEE Result Sheet

Step 1- Visit the official website of Savitribai Phule Pune University unipune.ac.in

Step 2- On the side bar, under news/announcement section, you will get a link reading OEE Result 2019

Step 3- click on it and you will be redirected on SPPU Result 2019 new window

Step 4- Select course/user name/application number mode for checking Pune University 2019 Result

Step 5- The mark sheet of Pune University Result 2019 for selected course will appear on the screen

Step 6- Take a print out of Pune University Result 2019 or SPPU Result 2019 if needed

The declared mark sheet of Pune University Result 2019 is provisional in nature and final scores are valid for allotted rank in the overall merit list.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram