Pune Woman Kills 70-Year-Old Mother-in-Law With Help of a History-Sheeter

Maharashtra Police claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a 70-year-old woman, who had gone missing since July 17 and found dead on Monday on the Pune-Mumbai highway, with the arrest of a 25-year-old man on Tuesday.

The Pune police have identified the deceased as one Sojrabai Jogdand, a resident of Laxminagar in Yerawada under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction. The arrested accused has been identified as Imtiyaz Shaikh, a resident of Dehu Road.

“Shaikh during questioning has confessed his crime. He was serving jail term in connection to two murder cases and was out on parole,” said a police officer deployed at Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

Shaikh during questioning told the police that he killed the elderly woman as instructed by his aunt, Munni Jogdand.

“Munni is the daughter-in-law of the deceased elderly woman and she is absconding. We are raiding at various locations to nab the accused,” said Crime Branch Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad.

Gaikwad told the media that the deceased’s daughter, Latika, had filed a missing complaint about the elderly woman at the Pimpri Chinchwad police station. “We recovered the decomposing body of the 70-year-old woman from a bush on the Pune-Mumbai highway on Monday,” said Gaikwad.

“During our initial probe, we learnt that Sojrabai and Munni were sharing a healthy relationship. We learnt that Shaikh had visited Sojrabai’s house on the day she had gone missing,” added Gaikwad.

The police officer further added that we detained Shaikh and started questioning him. “He told us that he strangulated the elderly woman to death with the help of his aunt, Munni. After killing her, Shaikh used a stolen auto-rickshaw to dispose of the victim’s body on the highway.” added Gaikwad.

The Inspector further added that Munni had promised to share the money with Shaikh that Sojrabai had got from selling five acres of land.

