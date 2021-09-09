Pune Woman Murders Live-in Partner, Says, 'Happened in Fit of Anger'

A woman preparing for her competitive examinations allegedly murdered her live-in partner after a dispute late last month in Maharashtra’s Pune. The incident came to light after the Pune Police detained her for questioning.

On Wednesday, the Pune Police told the media that on August 29, the woman, in her late 20s, murdered her boyfriend after a dispute in Hind Colony at Bhekrainagar area and lodged a case of death due to an accident with the Hadapsar police station.

A senior police officer, stationed at the Hadapsar police station, said, “We received the autopsy report early this week. According to the report, the woman’s boyfriend had suffered serious injuries in the head but the reason for his death was strangulation.”

The deceased has been identified as Sonal Purushottam Dabhade, 34, and his girlfriend Rohini Ramdas Unate.

The officer further said that on Tuesday they detained Rohini for questioning. “Rohini told us that she was preparing for competitive examinations and was living as a live-in partner with Dabhade,” said the officer.

The accused told the police that they had met each other three to four years ago at a coaching centre.

The officer further said that Rohini told the police that on the day of the incident, due to confusion, they got into a verbal spat. “In a fit of anger, Rohini pushed him. Dhabade suffered a head injury after his head hit a wall in the house. He started bleeding profusely and fainted within a few seconds,” added the officer.

The police added that Rohini told them that she was scared and strangled him to death, adding to escape arrest, she informed the police that the man died after slipping.

“We have registered a murder case under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against Rohini for murdering Dhabade,” added the officer.

