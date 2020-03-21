Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Pune Woman With No Foreign Travel History Tests Positive for Coronavirus, On Ventilator Support

The woman, in early 40s, does not have travel history to a foreign country, but had travelled to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to attend a wedding on March 3.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pune Woman With No Foreign Travel History Tests Positive for Coronavirus, On Ventilator Support
Representational Image. (Image: AP)

Pune: A woman in her early 40s has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pune city, a senior official confirmed on Saturday. The woman, who is currently on ventilator support at Bharti Hospital, tested positive for the infection after her throat swabs were sent to National Institute of Virology to check for possibility of swine flu (H1N1), he said.

The woman does not have travel history to a foreign country, but had travelled to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to attend a wedding on March 3, he said.

"We are investigating the case. Although she tested positive for Covid-19, she does not have a history of travel abroad. She must have come in contact with someone who had foreign travel history," district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

Details of her cab journey to Mumbai are being probed, he said. "There are separate guidelines to deal with such cases," he added.

The woman's case has been referred to higher authorities for further probe, he said.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who tested positive in Pune on Friday, had recently travelled to Ireland, an official said.

The man was admitted to Naidu Hospital on Friday and his swab samples came out positive later in the evening, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram