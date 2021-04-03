india

Pune's District Information Officer Dies at 54 Due to Covid-19
Pune's District Information Officer Dies at 54 Due to Covid-19

A health worker wearing protective gear takes swab sample of a visitor for COVID-19 tests, at a mall in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (PTI)

Rajendra Sarag, a Maharashtra government official, had served at information offices in different districts of the state.

Pune’s District Information Officer (DIO) Rajendra Sarag succumbed to the coronavirus infection at the Sassoon General Hospital here on Saturday morning, a senior official said. He was 54.

Sarag had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was admitted to the hospital, where he breathed his last, he said. Sarag, a Maharashtra government official, had served at information offices in different districts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, ”We deeply mourn the death of Rajendra Sarag due to COVID-19. Over the last few days, doctors and paramedical team of Sasson Hospital tried their best to save his life. It is painful as we have lost such an officer,” he said.

first published:April 03, 2021, 12:05 IST