Pune's Leading Motorcycle Dealer 'Goes Missing', Leaves Note
A 64-year-old owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune has gone missing two days ago, police said on Friday. Gautam Pashankar, chairman of Pashankar Auto, has left a "note" behind saying that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 11:21 IST
“Pashankar went missing on October 21. We have recovered a note in which he has stated that he has been suffering losses in the business since the last two-three years and because of his decisions, his children are facing troubles,” a senior officer from Shivajinagar police station said. “The note says that nobody should be responsible for his disappearance or suicide,” he said.
The police have registered a missing person complaint and launched a search, the office said.
