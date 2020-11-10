Pungro Kiphire Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Pungro Kiphire Assembly constituency in the state of Nagaland are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Pungro Kiphire is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Nagaland where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Pungro Kiphire was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are five candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Pungro Kiphire seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Pungro Kiphire constituency: Lirimong Sangtam (Bharatiya Janata Party), Khaseo Anar (Indian National Congress), S Kiusumew Yimchunger (Independent), K Shellumthong Yimchunger (Independent), T Yangseo Sangtam (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.