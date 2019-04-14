English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punished by Villagers for Marrying Man of Another Caste, MP Woman Carries Husband on Shoulders
Two people have been arrested so far in the case and efforts are on to nab other accused.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders as punishment for inter-caste marriage.
The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabua, over 300 kilometers away from Bhopal. The villagers punished the woman for ‘shaming’ them by marrying the man of another caste, the ANI reported.
The incident came to light after the video started doing rounds on social media. The woman in the video can be seen walking around with her husband on shoulders, while the men around hoot and shout as and when she tries to pause for rest.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Two people have been arrested so far and efforts are on to nab the other accused, the police said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
