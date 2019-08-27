Punished Over 'Lethargic Attitude', Rifleman Kills Army Officer in Chennai, Turns Gun on Himself

Chennai: An army officer was shot dead on Tuesday at Pallavaram barrack here by a rifleman, who later killed himself for allegedly being punished for "lethargic attitude in duty", police said.

A senior official said the incident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday.

The rifleman committed suicide by shooting himself, he said.

"We suspect that the rifleman was emotionally worked up after the Havildar punished him for his lethargic attitude in duty," the officer told PTI.

Defence sources said the matter was under investigation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.