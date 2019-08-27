Punished Over 'Lethargic Attitude', Rifleman Kills Army Officer in Chennai, Turns Gun on Himself
It is suspected that the rifleman was emotionally worked up after he was punished by the Havildar for his 'lethargic attitude'.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Chennai: An army officer was shot dead on Tuesday at Pallavaram barrack here by a rifleman, who later killed himself for allegedly being punished for "lethargic attitude in duty", police said.
A senior official said the incident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday.
The rifleman committed suicide by shooting himself, he said.
"We suspect that the rifleman was emotionally worked up after the Havildar punished him for his lethargic attitude in duty," the officer told PTI.
Defence sources said the matter was under investigation.
