Punit Balana Serves Hope' Through LFW Collection Muneer'

New Delhi: For fashion designer Punit Balana, the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown was a period of rediscovering hope, which also acted as the central idea for his latest festive collection Muneer. The Jaipur-based couturier showcased the collection on the final day of the first-ever season-fluid and virtual edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai. Balana said he went through a range of emotions during the lockdown and learned that it is important to be radiant, happy and aspire for a better future. “We all have different takeaways from this pandemic. My biggest learning from these silent times has been that no matter what, there is always going to be hope. The collection is a symbol of beauty, hope, and reawakening, along with being an ultimate sign of change and new beginnings,” the designer told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor