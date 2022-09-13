CHANGE LANGUAGE
Middle-Aged Couple, their Son Crushed to Death as Loaded Trailer Overturns on Car in Punjab
1-MIN READ

Middle-Aged Couple, their Son Crushed to Death as Loaded Trailer Overturns on Car in Punjab

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 17:45 IST

Punjab, India

The incident occurred on Monday when the trailer truck, loaded with sand and stones, took a sudden turn on the busy Phagwara-Chandigarh national highway near Behram and overturned on the car approaching from the other side (Photo: Twitter)

The incident occurred on Monday when the trailer truck, loaded with sand and stones, took a sudden turn on the busy Phagwara-Chandigarh national highway near Behram and overturned on the car approaching from the other side (Photo: Twitter)

A middle-aged couple from Batala and their son, aged around 25, were killed in the accident

In an unfortunate incident, a middle-aged couple and their son were after their car was crushed by a loaded trailer in Punjab’s Nawanshahr, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when the trailer truck, loaded with sand and stones, took a sudden turn on the busy Phagwara-Chandigarh national highway near Behram and overturned on the car approaching from the other side, the police said.

A middle-aged couple from Batala and their son, aged around 25, were killed in the accident. The incident came to the fore, when a video of the tragic incident in which the trailer is seen coming from the opposite side and making a sharp turn, catching the onrushing traffic unaware, went viral on social media.

As the trailer took a turn, it lost balance and overturned on the car, the police said. Another car also suffered partial damage as the trailer fell on one side. Behram Police Station SHO Gurdial Singh said, “The couple, aged over 45 years, and their son, aged around 25, were killed.” The trailer truck driver has been arrested for rash and negligent driving, Singh added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
first published:September 13, 2022, 17:27 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 17:45 IST