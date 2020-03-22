Punjab Becomes 5th State to Declare Partial COVID-19 Lockdown as India-Wide Cases Soar to 324

New Delhi: Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total includes 41 foreign nationals and the six deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and Bihar so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 63, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 52 including seven foreign nationals.

Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25 cases, including one foreigner. Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Karnataka has 20 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has 14 cases while Tamil Nadu has 6 cases which includes 2 foreigners. Chandigarh has five cases.

Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal reported four cases each. Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each. Odisha and Himachal Pradesh reported two cases each.

Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported one case each.

Punjab, meanwhile, joined Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar in announcing partial lockdown till month-end.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said all essential and government services would continue during the lockdown.

Ordered statewide lock down till 31st March to check spread of #Covid19All essential Govt services will continue & shops selling essential items such as milk, food items, medicines, etc will be open. All DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement the restrictions immediately. pic.twitter.com/Wa2iqpDChY — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 22, 2020

Punjab at present has 14 coronavirus patients. Eleven more persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of deadly infection to 14 in the state.

It was the highest number of patients testing positive for coronavirus in a single day in Punjab.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.