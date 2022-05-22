Punjab: 6-year-old Boy Falls into Borewell, Rescue Operation Underway

A six-year-old boy on Sunday fell into a 100-foot-deep borewell while being chased by stray dogs at Khiala Bulanda village near Bairampur here, said officials. They said a rescue operation is underway.

Rithik Roshan was playing in a field and he climbed a borewell shaft when some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in, causing him to fall into the borewell. The boy belongs to a family of migrant labourers.

Teams of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, were at the site. Medical teams have also been deployed. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has also reached there, said the officials. A camera has also been put inside the borewell to monitor the boy’s condition, said the officials, adding that high flow oxygen is being provided through pipes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he is in constant touch with the district administration. “Six-year-old boy Rithik fell into a borewell in Hoshiarpur. The district administration and local MLA were there and a rescue operation is underway. I am in constant touch with the administration,” said Mann in a tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he prays for the safe evacuation of the boy. “Praying for the speedy and safe evacuation of 6-year-old Rithik, who fell into a borewell at Hoshiarpur. I am sure the administration is doing its best. Waheguru Mehar Kare,” said Warring in a tweet.

