CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Punjab: 60-yr-old Man Thrashes Wife to Death, Tries to Cremate Her at Residence in Gurdaspur
1-MIN READ

Punjab: 60-yr-old Man Thrashes Wife to Death, Tries to Cremate Her at Residence in Gurdaspur

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 14:00 IST

Chandigarh, India

Mahindro (55) died after sustaining serious injuries. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Mahindro (55) died after sustaining serious injuries. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The incident took place on Thursday night when Sansar Chand, a resident of Paniar village in Dinanagar in Gurdaspur badly thrashed her wife following an argument over some issue

A 60-year-old man was arrested after he thrashed his wife to death and tried to cremate her body at his residence in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Sansar Chand, a resident of Paniar village in Dinanagar in Gurdaspur badly thrashed her wife following an argument over some issue, they said.

Mahindro (55) died after sustaining serious injuries.

Sansar Chand, who works as a labourer, then tried to burn her body at his house after collecting some wood, In-charge Dinanagar Police station, Major Singh said.

A police team reached the spot and extracted the half-burnt body of the after residents of the area raised an alarm and informed the police, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sansar Chand used to fight with his wife and also assault her, Singh said.

The couple’s son works in Himachal Pradesh. A case of murder has been registered against the husband and the wife’ body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. domestic violence
  2. punjab
first published:February 17, 2023, 14:00 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 14:00 IST
Read More