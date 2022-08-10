Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Bail to Jailed SAD Leader Bikram Majithia in Drugs Case

In a major relief to jailed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted him a regular bail in a drugs-related case.

The verdict on his plea had earlier been reserved by the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sureshwar Thakur.

Majithia had moved the High Court seeking a regular bail in the case filed against him on December 20 last year under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Majithia had contended in his petition that then Congress government in the state had misused its power and position against its political opponents and the petitioner was once such target.

“The present dispensation has also not left any stone unturned to target the petitioner further,” Majithia had contended. He had alleged that the present case was blatantly political in nature. From the day, then government led by Charanjit Singh Channi assumed the office, its functionaries were hell bent to falsely implicate the petitioner in a case, Majithia had argued.

Majithia comes from a politically influential family, and had won from the Majithia constituency in 2007 for the first time. He retained the seat in the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections.

He has been the minister in the Akali Dal government from 2007 and 2017, and held environment and science and technology and NRI affairs portfolios.

