Punjab and Haryana High Court Stays CAT Order of Setting Aside Appointment of DGP as Police Chief

On January 17, the CAT had set aside the appointment of Gupta as the state police chief that had come as a big blow to the Amarinder Singh-led state government.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Representative image. (Getty Images)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted stay on the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had set aside the appointment of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief.

The state of Punjab on Monday, as well as DGP Gupta on Monday, had approached the high court against the CAT order.

The petition challenging the CAT order was taken up by a division bench of justices Jaswant Singh and Sant Prakash here.

The court stayed the CAT order, said senior advocate Puneet Bali, the counsel for DGP Gupta.

The next date for hearing has been fixed for February 26, he said.

On January 17, the CAT had set aside the appointment of Gupta as the state police chief that had come as a big blow to the Amarinder Singh-led state government.

