Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2018: 27 Posts, Apply from 21st July 2018
The application process to apply for the recruitment is scheduled to begin from 21st July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th August 2018.
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 27 vacancies for various posts has been released on the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank, New Delhi - psbindia.com.
PSB aims to recruit candidates on Probation for a period of 6 months except for the post of Manager (Law) which will be for 1 year. The application process to apply for the recruitment is scheduled to begin from 21st July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.750
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 27
Chief Technology Officer – Deputy General Manager – 1
Chief Financial Officer – Deputy General Manager – 1
Chief Risk Officer – Deputy General Manager – 1
Deputy General Manager – Credit – 1
Assistant General Manager – Law - 1
Assistant General Manager – Industrial Relations – 1
Chief Manager – Economic Research – 1
Manager – Law - 20
Eligibility Criteria:
Chief Technology Officer – Deputy General Manager – The applicant must be 1st class Graduate in Electronics/ IT engineering/ IT Systems engineering/ Computer Science / MCA from a Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Chief Financial Officer – Deputy General Manager – The applicant must be qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost Accountant/ MBA (Finance) from a Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Chief Risk Officer – Deputy General Manager – The applicant must be Post Graduate in Applied Statistics/ Statistics/ Economics/ MBA (Finance) from a Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Deputy General Manager – Credit – The applicant must be Chartered Accountant (CA)/ ICWA/ 1st class Post Graduate in Statistics/ Applied Statistics/ Economics from a Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Assistant General Manager – Law - The applicant must possess Degree in Law (3 years or 5 years) from Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Assistant General Manager – Industrial Relations – The applicant must possess Postgraduate Degree in HR/ IR/ Personnel Management with at least 55% marks with specialization in Labour Laws and/or industrial relations from a Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Chief Manager – Economic Research – The applicant must possess Postgraduate in Economics with at least 55% marks with specialization in monetary/ financial economics or econometrics from a Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Manager – Law - The applicant must possess Degree in Law (3 years or 5 years) from a reputed Government recognized University or Institute in India.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.psbindia.com/system/uploads/recruitment/2150_2018071809532986890.pdf
Age Limit:
Chief Technology Officer – Deputy General Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 42 to 52 years as on 30th April 2018.
Chief Financial Officer – Deputy General Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 42 to 52 years as on 30th April 2018.
Chief Risk Officer – Deputy General Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 42 to 52 years as on 30th April 2018.
Deputy General Manager – Credit – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 42 to 52 years as on 30th April 2018.
Assistant General Manager – Law - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th April 2018.
Assistant General Manager – Industrial Relations – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th April 2018.
Chief Manager – Economic Research – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.
Manager – Law - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 30th April 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 21st July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application –9th August 2018
Last Date for receipt of hard copy of Online Application – 19th August 2018
-
