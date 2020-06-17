INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Punjab Announces Relief, Job for Kin of Soldiers Killed in Galwan Clash With Chinese Army

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Punjab CM also extended his heartfelt condolences to families of the soldiers--Naib Subedar Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur), Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh (Patiala), Sepoy Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur) and Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa).

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Share this:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced compensation and a job to the next of kin of each of the four soldiers from the state killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese army in Ladakh.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash on Monday night.

The Punjab CM also extended his heartfelt condolences to families of the soldiers--Naib Subedar Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur), Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh (Patiala), Sepoy Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur) and Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa).

The loss suffered by the families is immeasurable and cannot be compensated with material things but the compensation and the jobs will help alleviate some of their sufferings, said Singh in a press release, paying his tributes to the four men.

The CM said cabinet ministers will represent the state government at their funerals, which will be held with full Army honours at their native places.


He directed respective district administrations to make all arrangements, befitting the occasion and for receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers.

While one family member each will be given a government job in all four cases, families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Santnam Singh will be given a relief of Rs 12 lakh each in line with the government policy on account of their marital status.

The families of the two unmarried soldiers, Sepoy Gurtej Singh and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh, will be given Rs 10 lakh each as compensation (Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land).

Share this:
Next Story
Loading