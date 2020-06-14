Punjab ASI Suspended After Throwing Items From Shop in Mohali Market For Lockdown Violations

A Punjab policeman was suspended after he was purportedly seen in CCTV footage pushing down goods of a shopkeeper that was kept outside the outlet at a market in Mohali, police said on Sunday.

According to the local shopkeepers' market association, an assistant sub inspector rank official on Saturday evening asked a shopkeeper about not closing his shop by 5pm during the lockdown restrictions. The Mohali cop was posted with the PCR (police control room) wing.

When shopkeeper Ankush Sharma at Rehri Market of Phase 3B1 in Mohali pointed out that the timing for the closure of shops of essential commodities was kept at 7pm by the district administration, the ASI allegedly pushed down two racks containing potato chips and breads, the victim told reporters on Sunday.

Sharma alleged that the policeman also took away a tray of curd and kept it in the police vehicle.

However, after other shopkeepers objected, the police official returned the curd tray, said market association representative Vineet Verma. After the incident, shopkeepers lodged a complaint against the cop.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said the policeman has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

The Punjab government had ordered stricter lockdown measures on weekends and public holidays in the state.

In Mohali, shops dealing with essential items can remain open on all days till 7pm while other shops selling non-essential items can remain open till 5 pm on Saturdays and will remain closed on Sundays.