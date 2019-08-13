Punjab Bandh: Schools, Colleges Shut in Jalandhar, Ludhiana Over Ravidas Temple Demolition

Ludhiana: Most of the schools and colleges in Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala will remain closed on Tuesday due to a call for a state-wide shutdown to protest the demolition of Sri Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad in Delhi.

In Gurdaspur, all government and private schools, falling within the municipal limits of the city, have been ordered to remain shut on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal.

Several schools in Ludhiana shared the decision with students on Monday evening. Gujranwala Guru Nanak School, Police DAV Public School, DCM Presidency School, Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Bal Bharti Public School, Guru Nanak Public School, Jesus Sacred Heart School, Model Town, Model Town Extension and Sarabha Nagar and Sacred Heart Convent Schoolare some of the educational institutes that will remain shut.

The Punjab School Education Board has postponed the Class X and XII supplementary exams scheduled for Tuesday. The Class 10 maths exam and Class XII exams of political science, business studies and physics have also been postponed.

However, Patiala administration said situation was under control and there would be no holiday. The police said that necessary security arrangements have been to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the city.

The Ravidasia community is angry over the demolition of a 500-year-old temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas in Tuglakabad. The temple was built in the 15th century on a land allocated by then sultan of Delhi, Sikandar Lodi.

