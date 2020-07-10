INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Punjab Bans Visitors' Entry to Civil Secretariat in View of Covid-19 Spread

Image used for representation (PTI Photo)

Image used for representation (PTI Photo)

The principal secretary of the General Administration department has signed an order in this regard, a state government statement said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
Share this:

The Punjab government has banned the entry of visitors (general public) to the Punjab Civil Secretariat 1 and 2 here in view of the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

The principal secretary of the General Administration department has signed an order in this regard, a state government statement said.

It said the decision has been taken keeping "in view the growing spread of COVID-19".

According to the statement, in case of any difficulty faced by the public in this regard, the Additional Secretary Administration can be contacted.

It said all citizens are urged to cooperate with the government in its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, Punjab has over 7,000 novel coronavirus cases and has reported 183 deaths.

Next Story
Loading