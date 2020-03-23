Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Punjab 1st State to Impose Curfew During Coronavirus Lockdown as Residents Continue to Step Out in Groups

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the curfew as people were defying the lockdown imposed in the state.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Punjab 1st State to Impose Curfew During Coronavirus Lockdown as Residents Continue to Step Out in Groups
Image for representation.

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic measure.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the curfew as people were defying the lockdown imposed in the state, officials said.

After reviewing the situation with the Chief Secretary and the DGP, the CM has announced a full curfew with no relaxations, an official spokesperson said.

Curfew was imposed as people were still coming out in large numbers. So the idea is to keep them inside, a senior official told PTI.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to issue the necessary orders, the spokesperson said.

Anybody seeking relaxations to the restrictions will get them for a given period and purpose, the spokesperson added.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram