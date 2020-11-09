News18 Logo

Punjab Becomes Ninth State to Revoke General Consent for CBI Probe

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

The move comes four days after another Congress-ruled state, Jharkhand, revoked the general consent. Kerala had also withdrawn the privilege a day before Jharkhand.

Punjab government on Monday became the ninth state to revoke general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out any investigation in the state. The investigating agency will now have to take permission from the government on a case-to-case basis.

The move comes four days after another Congress-ruled state, Jharkhand, revoked the general consent. Kerala had also withdrawn the privilege a day before Jharkhand.

Earlier, non-BJP-ruled states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, as well as Maharashtra, have taken this step.


