BJP leader and three-time legislator Jagdish Raj Sahni died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Amritsar on Sunday. He was 77. “Sahni died of cardiac arrest," said Senior Medical Officer Sanjiv Bhalla. Sahni, also a former chief parliamentary secretary, was elected to the state assembly from Batala seat in 1992, 1997 and 2007.

