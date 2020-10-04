Punjab BJP Takes Out 'TracTor Rally' In Pathankot, Says Farm Bills Will Benefit Farmers

Pathankot: The Punjab BJP took out a tractor rally here on Sunday to make farmers aware of the benefits of the new farm laws, which have triggered protests in some parts of the country. State BJP president Ashwani Sharma led the rally, which, the party said was joined by many farmers.

Asked to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab visit to protest against the contentious farm laws, the BJP leader said, “He and the Congress are misleading farmers. These laws are for the benefit of farmers, but they are spreading the falsehood that MSP, mandis and government procurement will end.” “The prime minister and other senior leaders of our party have already given an assurance that all these will continue and farmers need not worry,” Sharma told reporters. “Shouldn’t the farmers not have the freedom to sell their produce anywhere and at a better price?” he questioned.

Attacking the ruling Congress in Punjab, he said they are misusing farmers on the issue. “Captain Amarinder Singh government is misusing official machinery to misguide the farmers and spread falsehood. Amarinder Singh government wants to hide its failures which is why they are using the shoulder of farmers for this, he alleged.

BJP leader Dinesh Singh Babbu said the Congress has failed on all fronts. “They are raking up the issue to cover their failures. We are touring villages and we are approaching farmers to apprise them about the benefits of these laws,” he said, adding that farmers from across Pathankot had reached with their tractors for the rally. Meanwhile, some youths protested with black flags, saying the BJP government at the Centre wants to destroy farmers.

“Rather than taking out a tractor rally here, the BJP leaders from the state should put pressure on their government to take back these anti-farmer laws, a protester said. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big companies.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by Parliament last month.

