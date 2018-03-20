Punjab Board Class 12th Maths Paper Leaked, Cancelled & Rescheduled to March 31

Punjab Board Class 12th Maths Paper was cancelled on Tuesday after reports alleging paper leak started doing rounds before the exam time.The Punjab State Education Board was scheduled to begin the Class 12th Maths paper at 2 pm on Tuesday, however the Board cancelled it due reports of leaked paper. A PSEB spokesperson confirmed the same to a leading daily and informed that the exam will now be organized on 31st March 2018.As per a local TV channel of Punjab, the leaked paper went viral and immediately PSEB authorities had ordered the school administrators to not open the sealed papers.Students were asked to wait until 3 pm while new papers were mailed to the Principals. Ironically, even the new paper was leaked, and PSEB decided to cancel the paper altogether and reschedule it to a later date.https://twitter.com/ptcnewsindia/status/976042990350237696The copies of Punjab Board Class 12th Maths Paper have been shared by various local news channels of the state.A total of 3,18,834 candidates have registered for Punjab Board Class 12th Exams while 3,58,545 candidates are appearing for Class 10th Board Exams, besides 80,000 candidates who are appearing for supplementary exams.