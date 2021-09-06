Punjab: Boy’s Family Attacks Girl For Not Getting Diamond Ring on Engagement Day

An engagement ceremony in a hotel ended up in a clash between two families when the boy’s family demanded a diamond ring at the ceremony. The incident took place in Jalandhar city of Punjab, on Sunday, when families of the boy and the girl got into an argument over the demand of a diamond ring from the boy’s side.

The argument escalated into a scuffle between both sides. The engagement was called off by the boy’s side after not getting a diamond ring. The girl was also allegedly attacked by the boy’s family members during the clash. After not getting the ring and beating up the girl the boy’s family members and relatives fled from the spot.

After a complaint from the girl’s family the police have not started a search operation to nab the accused boy and his family members.

The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera of the hotel. Police are now checking the CCTV footage to nab the culprits and get the details of the clash.

According to the sources, the relatives of the girl in their statement to the police have said that the boy’s family did not demand anything before the engagement but on Sunday while the ring ceremony was about to happen the boy’s family started demanding two diamond rings, golden bracelets and earrings. After this an argument started between both sides which ended up in a clash. The mediator who had arranged this marriage proposal was called to the hotel after the clash and it was revealed that the boy was already married with two children.

