Punjab Braces for Protests by Dalit Organisations, Public Transport Suspended

The Punjab government on Monday temporarily suspended all public transport services in the state.The action came after a bandh call for Monday by Dalit organisations against the Supreme Court’s amendment of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.CBSE board exams will continue as scheduled at selected centres but PSEB practical exams will be rescheduled.A large contingent of police force has been deployed at various parts of the state while the Army has also been roped in. ANI reported that Punjab Chief Secretary Karan A Singh has written a letter to the Secretary, Department of Defence, saying, “Army in Punjab is to remain ready for any eventuality as state government may need their assistance in maintaining law and order.”The complete shutdown call was given last week in Phagwara by Valmiki leader Dharamvir Sethi. Sethi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was anti-Dalit. The agitators also burnt Modi’s effigy during the protest.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has appealed to Dalit organisations in the state to maintain peace and harmony. In a statement released by the CM’s Office, Singh noted that Punjab the highest population of Scheduled Castes in the country and account nearly 32 percent of state’s population. The government accords the highest priority to the community to ensure their all-round welfare and committed to safeguard their interests, the statement said.A government spokesperson told IANS, “The Chief Minister said that the Punjab Government was already committed for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, which was evident from the fact that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously adopted a resolution to express solidarity with our SC brethren during its recently concluded Budget Session seeking the NDA Government’s intervention to legally pursue the case in which a Supreme Court verdict had diluted provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”(With PTI inputs)