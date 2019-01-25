LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Woman Gets Kidnapped Hours Before Wedding in Punjab, CCTV Captures Horrific Incident

The woman can be seen resisting the abduction bid as the assailants drag her on the road, before bundling her into the car.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Sri Muktsar Sahib: Hours before her wedding here, a woman was abducted from outside a beauty parlour on Friday morning. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

The footage from a CCTV camera of an adjoining shop shows the accused waiting outside the beauty parlour around 5.30 am. As soon as the men spot the bride-to-be, they drag her into the car. The woman can be seen resisting the abduction bid as the assailants pull her on the road, before bundling her into the car.

Police said that a case has been lodged and they are investigating the matter.



| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
