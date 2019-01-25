English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Gets Kidnapped Hours Before Wedding in Punjab, CCTV Captures Horrific Incident
The woman can be seen resisting the abduction bid as the assailants drag her on the road, before bundling her into the car.
Sri Muktsar Sahib: Hours before her wedding here, a woman was abducted from outside a beauty parlour on Friday morning. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.
The footage from a CCTV camera of an adjoining shop shows the accused waiting outside the beauty parlour around 5.30 am. As soon as the men spot the bride-to-be, they drag her into the car. The woman can be seen resisting the abduction bid as the assailants pull her on the road, before bundling her into the car.
Police said that a case has been lodged and they are investigating the matter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
