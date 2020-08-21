Punjab Bumper Rakhi Lottery 2020 Results: First Prize Winner Bags Rs 1.5 Crore

The Punjab State Lottery department announced the results of Punjab Bumper Rakhi Lottery 2020 on Friday, August 21. The draw was held at Camp Office, Ludhiana. Those who had bought the tickets can check the results at Punjab lottery’s official websites, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in, punjablottery.in, and punjablottery.gov.in.

Each lottery ticket is priced at Rs 290. This amount includes extra charges for postal and packaging charges. The lottery scheme is such that it has a total of 20 lakh lottery tickets with series A and B. Each series is numbered from 000000 to 999999 each. The bumper lottery is also known as the Punjab state New Year bumper lottery.

The first prize winner of the lottery gets a sum of Rs 1.5 crore. This prize has been won by a person with lottery ticket number B315094. It is important to note that the first prize is only given to one person, apart from that all subsequent prizes are given to 5 or more people. The eighth prize of the lottery which is worth Rs 250 is awarded to as many as one lakh people.

Take a look at the prize structure of the lottery:

1st prize (1 person): Rs 1.5 crore

2nd prize (5 people): Rs 10 lakh each

3rd prize (20 people): Rs 2.5 lakh each

4th prize (20 people): Rs 50,000 each

5th prize (20 people): Rs 20,000 each

6th prize (400 people): Rs 5000 each

7th prize (4400 people): Rs 1,000 each

8th prize (100000 people): Rs 250 each