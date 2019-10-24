Punjab Bypoll Results 2019: Congress Ahead in 2 Assembly Seats; SAD, BJP Leading in 1 Each

Bypolls were held for four assembly seats in Punjab on Monday in which 33 candidates were in the fray including Congress nominee Sandeep Sandhu. As per early trends, the Congress is ahead in Jalalabad and Phagwara seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP are leading in Dakha and Mukerian, respectively, in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab.

Counting of votes for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab is underway, amid tight security arrangements. The counting began at 8am, officials said.

Congress nominee Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a margin of 761 votes from Phagwara seat, according to initial trends. From the Mukerian seat, BJP nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Indu Bala by 12 votes.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali is also leading over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sandeep Sandhu from Dakha assembly seat in Punjab. From Jalalabad, Congress candidate Raminder Awla is ahead of SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibipura by 2,060 votes.

In the last elections, while the SAD-BJP combine had bagged two of the four assembly segments, one each was won by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This time, the main contest is between the Congress and the SAD-BJP combine.

It is being seen as a keen contest between the Congress and Akalis. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had himself taken out two roadshows in favour of Sandhu who has been his trusted lieutenant.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the Congress at present has 77 legislators.

