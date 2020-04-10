Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Punjab Cabinet Okays Ordinance to Bring Private Hospitals Into Covid-19 Battle

The Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020 will provide for registration and regulation of clinical establishments in a professional manner.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
A health worker checks the temperature of a man during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, on April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet approved an ordinance on Friday allowing the government to bring the state's private hospitals into its fight against coronavirus.

The Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020 will provide for registration and regulation of clinical establishments in a professional manner to ensure compliance of clinical standards and protocols and transparency in the functioning of these establishments for fair and proper delivery of health services to the common man, an official statement issued here said.

It is necessary for the private hospitals to join the battle against COVID-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said at a meeting of the Council of Ministers held via video-conferencing.

The chief minister has been authorised by the Council of Ministers to approve the final draft of the bill after its legal vetting, the statement said.

Amarinder, according to the statement, said it was important to activate all resources in the larger interest of the state in the light of the current battle which threatens to be a long-drawn one.

There would be no undue interference in the day-to-day functioning of these private hospitals, as per the proposed legislation, which will, to begin with, be applicable to all clinical establishments of 50 beds and above.

It is proposed that the Punjab Health Council may be headed by an expert/professional of national repute instead of a bureaucrat, with at least two other professionals as members, the statement said.

