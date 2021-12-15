Punjab CEO Orders Appointment Of 'Chon Mittars' To Assist Booth Level Officers

Chandigarh, Dec 14: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers to appoint ‘Chon Mittars (electoral friends)’ to facilitate electors in their respective districts, according to an official statement. In a letter to all DEOs, Raju said each ‘Chon Mittar’, who will work as an assistant of the booth level officer (BLO), will look after at least 50 households.

A ‘Chon Mittar’ will ensure that every eligible member of the designated households is registered as a voter, besides making sure that they exercise their franchise, he added. “Apart from this, ‘Chon Mittars’ will promote ethical voting and assist and facilitate the voters, especially the elderly and persons with disability," Raju said.

He said based on their performance, the three best ‘Chon Mittars’ will be honoured at the district level and given cash rewards of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.