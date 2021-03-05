Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Gets First Jab of Covid-19 Vaccine in Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine here on Friday. “Punjab CM got his first jab of #CovidVaccine at Civil hospital Mohali,” his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted.

“It was painless and I am feeling fine,” he quoted the CM as saying. The vaccine was administered to the chief minister byauxiliary nurse midwife Manpreet.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities.