india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Gets First Jab of Covid-19 Vaccine in Mohali
1-MIN READ

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Gets First Jab of Covid-19 Vaccine in Mohali

Amarinder Singh being administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine in Mohali.

Amarinder Singh being administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine in Mohali.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine here on Friday. “Punjab CM got his first jab of #CovidVaccine at Civil hospital Mohali,” his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted.

“It was painless and I am feeling fine,” he quoted the CM as saying. The vaccine was administered to the chief minister byauxiliary nurse midwife Manpreet.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities.

Tags
first published:March 05, 2021, 17:09 IST
Loading...