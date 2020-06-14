INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Hails First Sikh Woman Graduate of US Military Academy

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

I congratulate 23-year-old Anmol Narang who on Saturday became the first observant Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point, Singh wrote on Twitter.

  • IANS Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Share this:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, here on Sunday, complemented Anmol Narang for becoming the first observant Sikh woman to graduate from the US Military Academy.

"I congratulate 23-year-old Anmol Narang who on Saturday became the first observant Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Anmol, the entire Punjab is proud of you. God bless!" he added.

"I am excited and honored to be fulfilling my dream of graduating from West Point," said Second Lt. Anmol Narang. "I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career path is possible for anyone willing to rise to the challenge."

Share this:
Next Story