Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Okays Rs 10,000 Monthly Pension to Slain CRPF Jawan's Parents

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday approved a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for the bereaved parents of CRPF constable Kulwinder Singh who was slain in the gruesome Pulwama attack. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the parents at their village in Anandpur Sahib and had promised all governmental support.The CM during his visit to the slain CRPF personnel’s house announced the pension amount to them as they had no other children and the deceased was unmarried. He had then said that the agenda note for the pension would be presented by the Department of Defence Services Welfare at the next cabinet meeting.The pension will be given in lieu of a job to kin of the jawan. The pension will be an addition to the Rs 7 lakh ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh cash in lieu of the land which the family is entitled to.