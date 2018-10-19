English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab CM, Cabinet to Get 400 Luxury Cars Even as State Struggles To Pay Off Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore Debt
The purchase of new vehicles is likely to cost around Rs 80 crore on the state exchequer, officials said.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Over 400 luxury vehicles have been approved by the Punjab government for the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats, a Transport Department order said on Friday.
However, officials said no purchase order has been given by the state government for the new luxury vehicles so far.
Farm organisations, including the BKU, criticised the order saying it would put extra burden on state exchequer.
The Finance minister during the Budget Session had said the state was reeling under a debt of around Rs 1,95,978 crore.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
