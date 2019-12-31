Take the pledge to vote

Punjab CM Asks Yogi Adityanath to Review Case Registered Against 55 Sikhs in UP

UP Police on December 29 had reportedly booked the Sikh devotees for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by taking out a religious procession in Kheri Naubaramad village in the state's Pilibhit district.

PTI

December 31, 2019
Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File photo/PTI)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review a case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while taking out a religious procession in Pilibhit.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on December 29 had reportedly booked the Sikh devotees for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by taking out a religious procession in Kheri Naubaramad village in the state's Pilibhit district.

The procession was taken out to observe 'Shahidi Diwas', the martyrdom of the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

