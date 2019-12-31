Punjab CM Asks Yogi Adityanath to Review Case Registered Against 55 Sikhs in UP
UP Police on December 29 had reportedly booked the Sikh devotees for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by taking out a religious procession in Kheri Naubaramad village in the state's Pilibhit district.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File photo/PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review a case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while taking out a religious procession in Pilibhit.
Call upon UP CM @myogiadityanath to review the FIR in Pilibhit against 55 religious devotees who participated in the customary Nagar Kirtan to observe the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 31, 2019
The procession was taken out to observe 'Shahidi Diwas', the martyrdom of the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.
