Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Wedding Tomorrow; 6 Things to Know About Wife-to-be Gurpreet Kaur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married in a low-key ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday. Mann, 48, will tie the knot with 32-year-old Dr Gurpreet Kaur at his official residence with his close relatives, friends and family members in attendance.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the wedding with his family.

This will be Mann’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur and got separated in 2015. His former wife stays in the US with the couple’s two children. Both the kids were present during Mann’s swearing-in ceremony.

So, who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

A doctor by profession, Gurpreet Kaur hails from Haryana’s Kurukshetra but lives in Punjab’s Rajpura. Kaur is a Sikh by religion. Her father is a farmer. Reports say that the two families were closely associated with each other for years. Sources say the bride was chosen by Mann’s mother, Harpal Kaur, and sister, Manpreet Kaur, who played a visible role in Mann’s campaign and were the only family members by his side when the Aam Aadmi Party declared him the CM face for Punjab. Kaur is reportedly an alumnus of Mullana Medical College and excelled at her studies. Reports also say that Kaur was seen with Bhagwant Mann’s family on a number of occasions, including his swearing-in.

