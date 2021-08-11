'Pak Forces Looking to Exploit Protests': Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Calls on PM Modi, Seeks Repeal of Farm Laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to initiate steps for the repeal of Centre’s farm laws, and an amendment to the relevant law for including farmers in free legal aid category.

The Chief Minister, who called on the Prime Minister here late this evening and submitted two separate letters, called for immediate review and revocation of the three farm laws that had triggered resentment among farmers of Punjab and other states, who had been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year.

Capt Amarinder said the stir had the potential of posing security threats for Punjab and the country with Pak-backed anti-India forces looking to exploit the farmers’ disgruntlement with the government.

He urged the PM’s intervention for redressal of the farmers’ concerns by the Centre to explore an enduring solution, as the continued agitation was not only impacting economic activities in Punjab but also had the potential to affect social fabric, especially when political parties and groups take strong positions.

Captain Amarinder said that he had earlier too, sought the PM’s appointment for a meeting with an All-Party delegation from Punjab.

