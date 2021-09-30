CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Punjab
Home » News » India » Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Again Asks for Curtailment in His Security Cover
1-MIN READ

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Again Asks for Curtailment in His Security Cover

A few days back, Charanjit Singh Channi had said his security cover should be reduced. (Image: PTI/File)

A few days back, Charanjit Singh Channi had said his security cover should be reduced. (Image: PTI/File)

A few days back, Channi had said his security cover should be reduced.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday asked the state police chief yet again to curtail his security cover. Channi asked the Police department to keep only the bare minimum number of security personnel with him, according to an official statement.

During a security review meeting, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given the additional charge of the Punjab DGP, informed the chief minister that the security personnel strength is being reviewed under his directions as well as the threat perception. A few days back, Channi had said his security cover should be reduced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 30, 2021, 00:12 IST