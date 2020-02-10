Punjab CM Directs Rural Development Dept to Provide Land for Burial Grounds Required by Christians
Addressing a high-level delegation of the Christian Welfare Board, Punjab, the CM said the state government was duty-bound to provide land for the burial grounds to the Christian community and the same would be done at the earliest, an official release said.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to immediately identify common village land ('Shamlat') to provide burial grounds required by the community across the state.
He was responding to the demand of the Christian community for land for graveyards.
Addressing a high-level delegation of the Christian Welfare Board, Punjab, led by its chairman Salamat Masih, the chief minister said the state government was duty-bound to provide land for the burial grounds to the Christian community and the same would be done at the earliest, an official release said.
The delegation thanked Singh for his personal intervention to divert the proposed new road from the iconic Baring Union Christian College in Batala without disturbing its heritage status, thus respecting the sentiments of the Christian community.
The Punjab chief minister promised to look into the community's other genuine demands, including allocation of funds for their overall welfare and facilities to the board for ensuring its efficient functioning to fulfil the aspirations of Christians living in the state.
