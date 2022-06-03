Day After Restoring VIP Cover Post Shocking Death of Singer Sidhu, CM Mann Now with Family in Moosa

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead. Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family.

Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees, which was scaled down temporarily, will be restored from June 7.

A little while before CM Mann’s visit, a few people held a protest against the Punjab Police in Mansa for allegedly stopping them from entering the Moosa village by deploying heavy security. However, the police stated that no one was being stopped from entering the village.

The protesters also raised slogans against the state government. “Our cars are being stopped from entering the village. Our relatives’ vehicles are not being allowed to enter,” a villager told PTI. Senior officials of the administration and the police reached the spot of protest to calm down the situation.

On Thursday, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met the family of Moosewala in Mansa to condole the death of the singer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.