Punjab CM Orders Mandatory Dope Test of All Govt Employees, Cops to Tackle Drug Menace
According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister has ordered mandatory drug screening in addition to the annual medical examination that certain employees are required to undergo in accordance with the nature of their duties.
File photo of Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Tightening the noose around drug abuse in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered mandatory dope testing for all government employees, including police personnel, for all cases of recruitment and promotions.
According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister has ordered mandatory drug screening in addition to the annual medical examination that certain employees are required to undergo in accordance with the nature of their duties.
The move is part of the series of initiatives taken by the Chief Minister over the last three days to eliminate the drug menace from Punjab.
The Chief Minister has also directed the Chief Secretary to work out the modalities and have the necessary notification issued in this regard.
The order came when the Chief Minister formally communicated his cabinet’s recommendation to the Centre, seeking amendment to the NDPS Act to provide for death penalty for first-time offenders too.
The Chief Minister has already issued a strict warning to drug smugglers and peddlers to give up their nefarious activities or face stringent action.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
